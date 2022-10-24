Paramore Performs Fan-Favorite Song Live For The Very First Time

Paramore surprised fans over the weekend at the When We Were Young Festival when they performed a fan-favorite song live for the very first time.

The band hit the stage at the highly-anticipated festival in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 23), treating the crowd to some of their biggest hits before throwing it back to 2009's Brand New Eyes to perform "All I Wanted" live for the first time, per Consequence.

The unexpected performance was shared to Twitter where it quickly racked up the views as fans watched Hayley Williams belt out the track and dance across the stage. One fan praising Williams' voice as "flawless" while other commented, "one thing about hayley is she is going to SING."