Paramore Performs Fan-Favorite Song Live For The Very First Time
By Sarah Tate
October 24, 2022
Paramore surprised fans over the weekend at the When We Were Young Festival when they performed a fan-favorite song live for the very first time.
The band hit the stage at the highly-anticipated festival in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 23), treating the crowd to some of their biggest hits before throwing it back to 2009's Brand New Eyes to perform "All I Wanted" live for the first time, per Consequence.
The unexpected performance was shared to Twitter where it quickly racked up the views as fans watched Hayley Williams belt out the track and dance across the stage. One fan praising Williams' voice as "flawless" while other commented, "one thing about hayley is she is going to SING."
I GOT THIS MUCH OF THE ALL I WANTED PERFORMANCE WTF @paramore GIVE US A WARNING NEXT TIME pic.twitter.com/xTiQuXjKQZ— vale⁷ ᥫ᭡ 👩🏻🚀 (@idle_vale) October 24, 2022
As for what took Paramore so long to perform one of their biggest songs, a thread on reddit claims that Williams was hesitant to do the song live as she feared she couldn't do it justice or maybe even damage her voice from the repeated high belts in the chorus. One user even claimed that Williams once said if they were to play the track, it would be at the band's last concert ever.
Fortunately, that isn't the case as Paramore still has several stops left on their fall 2022 tour and is releasing a new album next year.