Plane Overshoots Runway, Shuts Down Airport

A Korean Air plane overshot a runway while landing at a central Philippines airport late Sunday (October 23) and caused a shutdown at one of the country's busiest airports, the Associated Press reports.

The damaged plane remained stuck on Monday (October 24), causing dozens of flights to be canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport to shut down as the runway was deemed unusable.

None of the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers on board the plane experienced injuries and all successfully escaped from the aircraft via emergency slides, the AP reports.

Photos from the scene of the crash showed the plane's underbelly was sheared off and its nose experienced heavy damage.

The plane was tipped forward on a grassy area where its front landing wheel was invisible and a hole was ripped open at the top of the plane near a front door.

The accident led to the president of Korean Air -- one of Asia's most prominent airlines -- issuing a public apology.

“We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers,” Korean Air President Woo Keehong said in a statement obtained by the AP.

Dozens of flights arriving in and departing from Cebu province were canceled, including many from more than 50 domestic flights from Philippine Airlines.

The incident remains under investigation by Philippine authorities.