Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels

By Zuri Anderson

October 24, 2022

haunted hotel
Photo: Getty Images

As Halloween approaches, people are looking to get their scares and thrills from haunted houses, spooky graveyards, abandoned hospitals, and other supernatural sites. Notable locations for paranormal activity are hotels.

While known for their comfort and convenience, the long winding hallways and occasional dubious acts often make them perfect for disturbing tales. They've also been setpieces for iconic horror movies and media, as well.

That's why Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in America. An acclaimed Seattle hotel landed on the list: Hotel Sorrento!

"Seattle's first boutique hotel, Hotel Sorrento, opened its doors just before the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition (a world's fair) in 1909," writers say. "The original guest registry was signed by President Howard Taft, the Vanderbilts, and the Guggenheims. Celebrity ghost sightings at the hotel include Alice B. Toklas, partner of Gertrude Stein, who lived near the hotel while studying music at the University of Washington. She's been known to roam the halls of the fourth floor, particularly Room 408, and also move glasses in the Dunbar Room."

Today, the hotel still operates as an upscale hotel and venue for events. While you can't get a ghost tour here, you can book a night and hope for a creepy encounter. Beware though -- rates start at $139 per night.

Hotel Sorrento is located at 900 Madison St. in Seattle.

Check out Cheapism's full list of haunted hotels.

