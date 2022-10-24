'Soaking' Rain To Hit Chicago This Week

After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid-70's, Chicagoan's have been told to brace for a few dreary days this week. According to CBS Chicago, a cold front will settle into the region on Tuesday that could lead to the possibility of heavy rains. The sporadic downpour is predicted to occur throughout the day, likely from the time that commuters leave for work and leave from work in the afternoon. CBS Chicago mentioned that there is a possibility of the rain being so heavy that it will bring "ponding" to local roads. Though the rain will make for a wet commute to and from the office, it is not here to stay.

These showers can be expected to continue into Wednesday morning and "taper" off throughout the day, as temperatures return to their record norm for this time of year and settle into the high 40's and low 50's. CBS Chicago noted that some Chicagoland suburbs can expect up to 1.6 inches of rain on Tuesday, but the days following the showers are predicted to be filled with sunshine.

This news comes a mere week after snow fell throughout the city and nearly broke a seasonal record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their annual Winter weather predictions report that detailed a snowy, wintery mix of conditions to hit the Windy City in the next couple of months.