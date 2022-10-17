Chicago's 'First Snow Of The Season' Nearly Breaks Record

By Logan DeLoye

October 17, 2022

Car tires on winter road covered with snow
Photo: Getty Images

What happened to Fall? You may have found yourself asking this same question as snow dusted the city streets this morning. According to WGN9, the first snow of the season hit Chicago today amid other "blistery" Winter-like conditions and nearly set a new record. As listed on the National Weather Channel, the daily high is predicted to reach a mere 43 degrees with wind chill making it feel like it is in the 30s.

"It's snowing at #Chicago-O'Hare as of 9:21 AM (on 10/17), so this will go down as officially the first snow of the 2022-2023 snow season for Chicago! #ilwx," National Weather Service Chicago tweeted in regards to the early wintery mix.

WGN9 mentioned that the earliest date of recorded snowfall in city history was on October 12th in 2006. Now, just five days shy of the record, parts of Chicagoland are under a Winter Weather Advisory with conditions predicted to continue into tomorrow. WGN9 noted that Tuesday will not be much warmer as temperatures are only supposed to reach up to 45 degrees. Locals may want to think about keeping out their Winter coats for the first half of the week as cold conditions continue through Wednesday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.