Chicago's 'First Snow Of The Season' Nearly Breaks Record

What happened to Fall? You may have found yourself asking this same question as snow dusted the city streets this morning. According to WGN9, the first snow of the season hit Chicago today amid other "blistery" Winter-like conditions and nearly set a new record. As listed on the National Weather Channel, the daily high is predicted to reach a mere 43 degrees with wind chill making it feel like it is in the 30s.

"It's snowing at #Chicago-O'Hare as of 9:21 AM (on 10/17), so this will go down as officially the first snow of the 2022-2023 snow season for Chicago! #ilwx," National Weather Service Chicago tweeted in regards to the early wintery mix.

WGN9 mentioned that the earliest date of recorded snowfall in city history was on October 12th in 2006. Now, just five days shy of the record, parts of Chicagoland are under a Winter Weather Advisory with conditions predicted to continue into tomorrow. WGN9 noted that Tuesday will not be much warmer as temperatures are only supposed to reach up to 45 degrees. Locals may want to think about keeping out their Winter coats for the first half of the week as cold conditions continue through Wednesday.