This Is Tennessee's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.

So which restaurant is considered the most historic fast food spot in Tennessee?

Dyer's Burgers

Dyer's Burgers in Memphis has been serving up its "world famous burgers" since 1912, offering burgers up to three patties, chicken tenders and wings, hot dogs, shakes and more. The secret to their success is using the same grease to cook their burgers today as they did when they first opened.

Dyer's Burgers is located at 205 Beale Street in Memphis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Located on Memphis' historic Beale Street, Dyer's Burgers was first opened in 1912 by Elmer 'Doc' Dyer, who claimed that the secret to great burgers is cooking them in the same grease day after day. Every burger at Dyer's is cooked in oil that is at least partially 109 years old (the restaurant does occasionally top it up with new oil). [While] the restaurant has moved locations over the years, the grease has been accompanied by a police escort so that not a drop was spilled."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best historic fast food restaurants around the country.