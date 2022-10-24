This Is The Best Horror Movie About Ohio

Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen, suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."

Perhaps that's why horror movies set close to home are even more...well, horrifying. It makes us feel even closer to the action, and thus, when we make it out of a horror movie unscathed, we feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment.

So, what's the best horror movie based in Ohio? A Nightmare on Elm Street. Here's what the Columbus Dispatch had to say about the film:

"Just where is Elm Street in director Wes Craven’s classic chiller A Nightmare on Elm Street? It turns out that the notoriously ominous street — home to heroine Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp), the first movie teen to contend with the ghastly Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) — is located in the fictitious suburb of Springwood, Ohio. Craven, a Cleveland native who died in 2015, didn’t return home to make the movie: According to the Internet Movie Database (which we consulted for shooting location information), the film rolled before cameras in California."

You can watch A Nightmare on Elm Street from the comfort of your own home on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Vudu and YouTube.