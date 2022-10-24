This Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Delis Across America

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods, like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best delis in the country. The website states, "Today, the delicatessen is no longer the bastion of a single ethnic group but a staple of American cuisine — and amazing delis can be found not just in the crowded boroughs of New York City, but in every corner of America."

According to the list, one of America's best delis is right here in Texas. Kenny & Ziggy's Deli in Houston landed among the list of restaurants. The website explains:

"Ziggy Gruber, a third-generation deli man who ran successful delicatessens in New York City and Los Angeles, was featured in a 2015 documentary about America's Jewish deli culture. His partner, Kenny Friedman, has roots dating back to New York's famous Carnegie Deli. Their operation, Kenny & Ziggy's, is now the premier deli in Houston, with two locations featuring menus as big as their sandwiches — and many of the 200 offerings can be customized to order.