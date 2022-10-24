Travis Scott Vehemently Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner With Alleged Ex

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."



Kar recently took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of Scott while he was on set. She also included a brief video from behind the camera while Scott was working. The Houston native also posted a photo from the same set, which made people believe that they had arrived on set together.



He doesn't identify Kar by name, but she and the rest of his fans knew who Scott was referencing to in his message. Scott and the Instagram model were suspected of having a fling almost 10 years ago before Jenner was even in the picture. Back in 2019, Kar was rumored to be the reason why Scott and Jenner split up for some time, but her involvement was never confirmed. Following the flat-out denial from Scott, Kar took to Instagram and responded to the rapper by pulling out more "evidence."



“What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me," Kar said in her video. "I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f**king narrative … no matter how much bulls**t I got from it. But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me? Come on. Come on, sir.”



Kar claimed that she was invited to the set, but there's not much evidence to back up that part of her story. Scott also reposted a comment from a woman who reportedly was on the same set as both Scott and Kar. She asserted that Kar was not on set with Scott and claimed the rapper does not "f**k with in any way."



So far, Kylie Jenner has not commented on the situation. See Scott's second response below.

