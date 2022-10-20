Kylie Jenner Reveals She Cried For Three Weeks Straight After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is opening up about "the baby blues" on a recent episode of The Kardashians. “It’s been really hard,” she revealed while talking about postpartum hormones with sister Kendall Jenner.

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad," Kylie continued. “But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

During her confessional, she continued to recount her struggles after giving birth to her baby boy in February. “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

This isn't the first time Kylie has opened up about her postpartum struggles. In May, the Kylie Beauty founder posted a video to her TikTok that shows her mouthing along to a sound bite from her 2017 show Life of Kylie.

"Dude I'm getting my personality back though. Like, I'm feeling like myself again," she said, with present-day Jenner smiling as she gives a look into her life post-pregnancy. "I really was not myself." "When your postpartum hormones start to level out 😅😅😃" she captioned the clip.

While fans still don't know the name of her son, they think Khloe Kardashian's daughter True accidentally revealed his name. The potential name slip was noted by TikToker Marissa Spagnoli, who shared her thoughts in a video posted to the platform on Thursday, per E! News. To prove her theory, Spagnoli showed a clip of Kardashian sitting in a hospital bed and introducing the newborn to her daughter over a FaceTime call. When the youngster sees the baby cradled by their mother, she says, "Hi, Snowy!" to which Kardashian said that wasn't his name.

Spagnoli, and many others in the comments, believe True thought the baby was Jenner's 7-month-old son, getting the two mixed up.