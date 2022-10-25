blink-182 and Paramore To Co-Headline 2023 Adjacent Music Festival

blink-182 and Paramore are set to headline the all-new Adjacent Music Festival.

The rest of the festival's lineup is pretty impressive, as well. Over 30 bands are slated to perform, including Turnstile, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed And Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, Waterparks, Scowl, Knocked Loose, Meet Me @ The Altar and many more.

Adjacent Music Festival is scheduled to take place for the very first time on Memorial Day weekend next year (May 27- May 28). It will be held across three stages at On The Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Early Bird Passes go on sale Thursday (October 27) at 10 a.m. EST. For more information, head on over to Adjacent's website.