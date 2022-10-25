blink-182 and Paramore To Co-Headline 2023 Adjacent Music Festival

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 25, 2022

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

blink-182 and Paramore are set to headline the all-new Adjacent Music Festival.

The rest of the festival's lineup is pretty impressive, as well. Over 30 bands are slated to perform, including Turnstile, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed And Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, Waterparks, Scowl, Knocked Loose, Meet Me @ The Altar and many more.

Adjacent Music Festival is scheduled to take place for the very first time on Memorial Day weekend next year (May 27- May 28). It will be held across three stages at On The Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Early Bird Passes go on sale Thursday (October 27) at 10 a.m. EST. For more information, head on over to Adjacent's website.

Adjacent Music Festival is just one stop on blink-182's massive 2023 headlining tour. The band —who've just reunited with Tom DeLonge— are scheduled to hit the road on March 28 for their biggest global run yet. They're also slated to perform at a few other festivals across the U.S., including 2023's When We Were Young.

As for Paramore, they are set to head to the UK and Ireland in April. Meanwhile, their sixth studio album, This Is Why is scheduled to arrive on February 10 of the upcoming year.

