Matt Skiba Breaks Silence On Tom DeLonge's Return To Blink-182

His kind words come after DeLonge shared an open letter to Skiba thanking him for keeping blink "alive and thriving" during his absence.

"I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence," he wrote. "I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed."

"Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective," he continued. "But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."

Blink-182 have big plans with DeLonge. Not only are they prepping a new album but are also gearing up for an extensive world tour.