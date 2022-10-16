Matt Skiba Breaks Silence On Tom DeLonge's Return To Blink-182
By Katrina Nattress
October 16, 2022
Matt Skiba has broken his silence since Tom DeLonge took his place in blink-182. The singer/guitarist, who took DeLonge's place after he left the band in 2015, shared a gracious message on Instagram over the weekend.
"CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today‼️‼️" he wrote, referring to the new single "Edging." "I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again. 💕THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious! ❤️M."
See his post below.
His kind words come after DeLonge shared an open letter to Skiba thanking him for keeping blink "alive and thriving" during his absence.
"I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence," he wrote. "I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed."
"Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective," he continued. "But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."
Blink-182 have big plans with DeLonge. Not only are they prepping a new album but are also gearing up for an extensive world tour.