Family Dog Starts Fire In Ohio Home

A dog recently started a fire in an Ohio home, according to WTRF-7 News.

12-year-old Ares Stull was home with his brother Greyston when their young Rottweiler Luna accidentally ignited a pizza box. "Basically the dog smelled the pizza on the stove and jumped up and it was a gas stove and ignited the burner and set the pizza box on fire," Dennison Fire Chief Dave McConnell said.

Greyston was downstair on his iPad and noticed the flames first. He then ran to get his older brother upstairs.

"I thought he was kidding at first, then I go downstairs and I see all the smoke and I think to myself, ‘Why is there so much smoke?’ and I see the pizza box on fire," Ares said.

Ares grabbed his little brother, ran outside, closed the door and dialed 911.

"Crazy thing is she doesn’t even like human food," said the boy’s mother Whitney Cox, who is still shocked by the ordeal but also very proud of her sons. "I cried, it’s overwhelming. It’s one thing when you’re proud of your kid, but when the whole community, the fire dept. does what they did, it’s overwhelming. Just can’t be anymore proud of both of them, honestly."