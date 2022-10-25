Flea Wishes Bandmate Chad Smith Happy Birthday With Hilarious Photo

Chad Smith turned 61 on Tuesday (October 25), and to celebrate the occasion his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate Flea shared a hilarious photo of the two of them in front of the Sphinx in Egypt.

"How many rhythms we hit together Chad Gaylord Smith???" he captioned the picture on Instagram. "How many times we lean behind the beat with deep fatback, how many times we push forward with the feral violence banging ahead of the beat, how many zillions of times we sit right in the center like the sphinx behind us??? My partner in the elastic groove I love you happy birthday."

RHCP also celebrated his birthday with a funny picture showcasing the Michigan native's feeling about Ohio State. "Happy Birthday Chad . We ❤️ u with all our hearts," the band captioned the post.

See both posts below.