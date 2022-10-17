Tom Morello Wishes Happy Birthday To 'Big Hearted Human' Flea

Flea turned the big 6-0 on Sunday (October 16), and Tom Morello commemorated the milestone birthday with a touching tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist on Instagram.

"Happy 60th birthday @flea333!" Morello wrote alongside a picture of Flea. "This dude is not only a tremendous bass player and someone who completely redefined the instrument (AND a talented multi-instrumentalist) but he has always shown up and showed out whenever I asked him to play a charity show. From rocking 'Where The Streets Have No Name' with Brad Wilk, Serj Tankian, Maynard Keenan & myself to playing 'The Peanuts Christmas Theme' on trumpet, to holding down a great set of RATM covers at Radio Free LA, he is a total BEAST of a player and a big hearted human. Happy bday legend/friend!"

RHCP also wished their bandmate a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Flea. We ❤️ u" they wrote on Instagram, sharing a behind the scenes video of the bassist dancing on stage while Chad Smith pounded away on the drums during soundcheck.

See both posts below.