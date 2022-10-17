Tom Morello Wishes Happy Birthday To 'Big Hearted Human' Flea
By Katrina Nattress
October 17, 2022
Flea turned the big 6-0 on Sunday (October 16), and Tom Morello commemorated the milestone birthday with a touching tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist on Instagram.
"Happy 60th birthday @flea333!" Morello wrote alongside a picture of Flea. "This dude is not only a tremendous bass player and someone who completely redefined the instrument (AND a talented multi-instrumentalist) but he has always shown up and showed out whenever I asked him to play a charity show. From rocking 'Where The Streets Have No Name' with Brad Wilk, Serj Tankian, Maynard Keenan & myself to playing 'The Peanuts Christmas Theme' on trumpet, to holding down a great set of RATM covers at Radio Free LA, he is a total BEAST of a player and a big hearted human. Happy bday legend/friend!"
RHCP also wished their bandmate a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Flea. We ❤️ u" they wrote on Instagram, sharing a behind the scenes video of the bassist dancing on stage while Chad Smith pounded away on the drums during soundcheck.
See both posts below.
A birthday isn't all Flea had to celebrate over the weekend. RCHP also dropped their 13th studio album Return of the Dream Canteen on Friday (October 14).
The project was their second of the year, following April's Unlimited Love, and Flea revealed what makes him most proud about both albums.
"The things that I feel most proud of with both of these records this year, but in particular with this one, Return of the Dream Canteen is that I don't think that we repeat ourselves," he explained. "I think that each song has its own color and takes up its own emotional space on the record. It's not like a bunch of songs that all sound the same or a bunch of songs that are all trying to be a hit. Each one has its own artistic place. I feel really proud of the whole thing as a piece of work and as a weather system of all different types of weather."