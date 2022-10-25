Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints

Barbecue is one of those staples you have to try while you're in the South. What's amazing about this delicious tradition is that each state and region has its own take on barbecue, from the sauces and sides to how the meat is cooked.

To account for all those different flavor profiles, Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South. Texas and South Carolina joints dominated the list, but one Florida spot made it into the rankings: Jenkins Quality Barbecue!

Here's why the writers chose this restaurant:

"What's the secret to the success of this long-running Jacksonville institution? The Jenkins family says 'it's in the sauce.' Indeed, the golden hue of that signature mustard-based preparation is bound to grab your attention, and if you opt for the hot version (and you really should), it'll put sweat on your brow and tears in your eyes. I think the real secret, though, is the big open brick pit on which they cook ribs, chicken, pork, and beef. The direct heat from burning oak logs imparts an inimitable crisp, smoky flavor to the ribs. Served over slices of white bread and smothered in that distinctive yellow mustard sauce, it's been a winning combination since 1957."