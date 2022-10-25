Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In November 2022
By Dani Medina
October 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant — including Despicable Me and Naruto — so make sure you watch them now while you still can!
And for all you Halloween lovers out there, check out Netflix's Halloween releases scheduled through the end of the year.
Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in November 2022:
November 1
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Aagey Se Right (2009)
- Aamir (2008)
- ABCD 2 (2015)
- ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)
- Barfi! (2012)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
- Chance Pe Dance (2010)
- Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
- Chup Chup Ke (2006)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)
- Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)
- Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
- Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat(2003)
- Edge of Fear (2018)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Flight (2012)
- Footloose (2011)
- Friday (1995)
- Friday After Next (2002)
- Getaway Plan (2016)
- Ghanchakkar (2013)
- Grandmaster (2012)
- Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)
- Hattrick (2007)
- Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
- Heroine (2012)
- Himmatwala (2013)
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
- Husbands in Goa (2012)
- Identity (2003)
- InuYasha (Seasons 1-2)
- Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Kai Po Che! (2013)
- Kalakalappu (2012)
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (2006)
- Katti Batti (2015)
- Last Action Hero (1993)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Léon: The Professional (1994)
- Life in a Metro (2007)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)
- Miniforce X (Season 1)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
- Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)
- Naruto (Seasons 1-9)
- Next Friday (2000)
- No One Killed Jessica (2011)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)
- Paan Singh Tomar (2010)
- Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)
- Raja Natwarlal (2014)
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Rock of Ages (2012)
- Satyagraha (2013)
- Scarface (1983)
- Seized (2020)
- Settai (2013)
- Sigaram Thodu (2014)
- Sitting in Limbo (2020)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- Takers (2010)
- The Bucket List (2007)
- The Family Court (Season 1)
- The Forgiven (2017)
- The Golden Path (Season 1)
- The Little Nyonya (2009)
- The Judgement (Season 1)
- The Next Karate Kid (1994)
- The Nightingale (2018)
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Nut Job (2014)
- The Old Thieves: The Legend of Artegios (2007)
- The Truth (2008)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- Together (2009)
- Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)
- Zoé: Panoramas (2016)
- Zokkomon (2011)
November 2
- Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
November 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (Seasons 1-3)
- Mossad 101 (Seasons 1-2)
November 5
- Framing John DeLorean (2019)
- Undercover Brother 2 (2019)
November 6
- Burning Cane (2019)
November 7
- Unrest (2017)
November 8
- War Dogs (2016)
November 10
- Deadly Switch (2019)
November 12
- If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)
November 13
- Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)
November 14
- Scary Movie 5 (2013)
November 15
- Ghosts of War (2020)
November 16
- America’s Next Top Model
- At the Dolphin Bay (2003)
- La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux (2004)
- The Method (2015)
- My MVP Valentine (2002)
- Suffragette (2015)
- Survivor
- The Yard (Avlu)
- Westside Story (2003)
- Whose Streets? (2017)
November 18
- Black Friday (2004)
- Bodyguard (2011)
- Break Ke Baad (2010)
- Hawaizaada (2015)
- Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)
- Singham (2011)
- TE3N (2016)
- Well Done Abba (2009)
November 19
- Donald Glover: Weirdo (2012)
- La Nina (Season 1)
November 20
- Goosebumps (Seasons 1-4)
November 21
- Ben Is Back (2018)
- Lilyhammer (Seasons 1-3)
Source: What's On Netflix