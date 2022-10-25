Here's When The Remaining California Relief Checks Will Be Sent Out

Some Californians have had to be patient while the first few groups of residents received their inflation relief checks as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund. According to NBC Los Angeles, the remainder of payments will be sent in the mail via direct deposit or debit card to remaining individuals within the next three months. The first Californians received their direct deposits on October 7th, and the second wave was sent out on Monday, October 24th. Millions of Californians have received their inflation relief checks since they began rolling out in early October.

NBC Los Angeles mentioned that Californians who did not receive the Golden State Stimulus Check but are still eligible to receive the inflation relief checks can expect to see the direct deposit reflected in their accounts by mid-November. Those who did not file their taxes online will receive the inflation relief payments through a mailed debit card. These Californians can expect to see their debit cards anytime from November 6th, to December 10th depending on the first letter of their last name.

NBC Los Angeles noted that the last group to receive their debit cards in the mail will be those who did not receive the Golden State Stimulus payment, and changed their bank account information since filing for their 2020 tax return. These individuals can expect their debit cards anytime from late November, to January 14th, 2023. The amount of money that is received depends on your filing status and, income reported on your 2020 tax return.