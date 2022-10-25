Latest On Patriots' QB Situation After 'MNF' Blowout Loss

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick refrained from naming a starting quarterback after the team's Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, which saw both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe lead multiple drives.

"We just finished the game," Belichick said after the 33-14 loss via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Belichick named Jones as the starter of Monday's (October 24) game shortly before kickoff. The former No. 15 overall pick and Pro Bowl selection had missed each of the last three games, with Zappe taking over in his absence.

Jones led New England's first three drives before throwing a first quarter interception and being substituted for Zappe.

Zappe led back-to-back touchdown drives on his first two possessions, but finished Monday's game with 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 14 of 22 passing as the Patriots were held scoreless in the second half.

Belichick told reporters that he intended to play both quarterbacks, citing Jones' recovery from a left high ankle sprain as "a factor" in his decision.

"I don't really do the whole percentage thing. You are either able to play or not. In the NFL, you don't get any credit for playing hurt or not, and there's no excuses," Jones said via ESPN. "So I felt like I was good to go. With time, it will get better. I've just got to play better."

New England will face the AFC East Division rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (October 30), with the Jets coming off a four-game winning streak.