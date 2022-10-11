Another Patriots Offensive Star Expected To Miss 'Multiple Games'

The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6.

Running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" due to a hamstring injury he experienced during the Patriots' 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (October 9), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 11).

Harris, New England's leading rusher during each of the past two seasons, is reportedly still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury but the team expects "he'll be out for a bit," according to Pelissero.

The former University of Alabama standout played six snaps before exiting Sunday's game due to the injury, having recorded 112 yards on four carries and one reception for one yard.