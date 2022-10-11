Another Patriots Offensive Star Expected To Miss 'Multiple Games'
By Jason Hall
October 11, 2022
The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6.
Running back Damien Harris "is likely to miss multiple games" due to a hamstring injury he experienced during the Patriots' 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (October 9), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 11).
Harris, New England's leading rusher during each of the past two seasons, is reportedly still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury but the team expects "he'll be out for a bit," according to Pelissero.
The former University of Alabama standout played six snaps before exiting Sunday's game due to the injury, having recorded 112 yards on four carries and one reception for one yard.
#Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the #Lions, per source. Still getting tests, but the expectation is he'll be out for a bit.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022
Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson recorded 161 yards on 25 rushing attempts during the Patriots' Week 5 blowout win and is expected to make his first career start on Sunday (October 16) against the Cleveland Browns.
Stevenson recorded 606 yards and five touchdowns on 133 rushing attempts, as well as 14 receptions for 123 yards, during his rookie season.
Harris recorded 57 rushing attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2022 NFL season.
The Patriots are already without starting quarterback Mac Jones, who missed the past two games due to an ankle injury.
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has started in Jones' absence, throwing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 27 of 36 passing.