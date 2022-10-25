Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Upcoming U.S. Tour Ahead Of New Album

The plans for Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming tour were announced weeks after the Philadelphia native dominated festival season with stand-out performances. Over the summer, Uzi delivered their Red & White EP, including songs like "Space Cadet" and "I Know," in an effort to keep their fans at bay who have been craving the follow-up to their 2020 album Eternal Atake. The popular artist has been teasing their upcoming project for quite some time. Earlier this month, Uzi appeared to confirm the Pink Tape would arrive in "three weeks."



“Probably like three weeks, before Halloween come out,” Uzi said in a video. When someone asked what the project is called, they replied, “It’s the Pink Tape.”