Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Upcoming U.S. Tour Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 25, 2022
Lil Uzi Vert is planning to hit the road for their first tour in five years.
According to a report Complex published on Monday, October 24, the Generation Now artist is set to head out on a 20-city tour in North America next year. The tour will begin in March and is produced by Live Nation, however, there are currently no other details about the scheduled and ticket information available yet. It'll be the first tour Uzi has embarked on since they co-headlined the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy in 2018, which featured appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz.
JUST IN: Lil Uzi Vert is going on a headlining tour next year 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/P6dK4X2SGH— RapTV (@Rap) October 24, 2022
The plans for Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming tour were announced weeks after the Philadelphia native dominated festival season with stand-out performances. Over the summer, Uzi delivered their Red & White EP, including songs like "Space Cadet" and "I Know," in an effort to keep their fans at bay who have been craving the follow-up to their 2020 album Eternal Atake. The popular artist has been teasing their upcoming project for quite some time. Earlier this month, Uzi appeared to confirm the Pink Tape would arrive in "three weeks."
“Probably like three weeks, before Halloween come out,” Uzi said in a video. When someone asked what the project is called, they replied, “It’s the Pink Tape.”
With Halloween just days away, there's a possibility that Uzi will follow through with their intention to drop the project before the spooky holiday. In the meantime, fans can enjoy their newly-released single "Just Wanna Rock" before the project arrives. Listen to the track below.