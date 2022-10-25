Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Upcoming U.S. Tour Ahead Of New Album

By Tony M. Centeno

October 25, 2022

Lil Uzi Vert
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert is planning to hit the road for their first tour in five years.

According to a report Complex published on Monday, October 24, the Generation Now artist is set to head out on a 20-city tour in North America next year. The tour will begin in March and is produced by Live Nation, however, there are currently no other details about the scheduled and ticket information available yet. It'll be the first tour Uzi has embarked on since they co-headlined the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy in 2018, which featured appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz.

The plans for Lil Uzi Vert's upcoming tour were announced weeks after the Philadelphia native dominated festival season with stand-out performances. Over the summer, Uzi delivered their Red & White EP, including songs like "Space Cadet" and "I Know," in an effort to keep their fans at bay who have been craving the follow-up to their 2020 album Eternal Atake. The popular artist has been teasing their upcoming project for quite some time. Earlier this month, Uzi appeared to confirm the Pink Tape would arrive in "three weeks."

“Probably like three weeks, before Halloween come out,” Uzi said in a video. When someone asked what the project is called, they replied, “It’s the Pink Tape.”

With Halloween just days away, there's a possibility that Uzi will follow through with their intention to drop the project before the spooky holiday. In the meantime, fans can enjoy their newly-released single "Just Wanna Rock" before the project arrives. Listen to the track below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.