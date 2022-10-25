Ohio Man Goes Viral For Halloween Display With 'Massive' Skeleton

Alan Perkins decided to go all out for Halloween this year with an extravagant display that is gaining national attention. According to WLWT, this is not the first year that Perkins has set up the giant display in the front yard of his Olmsted Falls home. He put together the exact same display last year, with a few new decorations being added to this year's display.

WLWT mentioned that Perkins purchased a 12-foot tall skeleton from Home Depot and placed in it his front yard among other spooky decorations. In addition to the huge skeleton that glows in the dark at night, Perkins built another with the illusion of its face popping out of the roof of his house. In photographs taken by Perkins, viewers can see cobwebs all over the gate, a giant spider reaching towards the road, the viral skeletons, and a giant spooky pumpkin in the middle of the yard. Though the 12-foot tall skeleton is the only decoration that glows in the dark at night, the display can be seen for blocks regardless of the time of day.

WLWT noted that the display is not only set up for Perkins enjoyment. The skeleton is part of a fundraiser titled, "Skeletons for St. Jude." Perkins alone has raised $100,000 for the hospital with the viral Halloween display.