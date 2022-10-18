Plane Crashes Into Ohio Car Dealership Lot, Two Dead

A plane coming from the John Glenn International Airport crashed into a car dealership parking lot in Marietta early Tuesday morning. According to NBC4, the two people that were on board the plane passed away as a result of the crash. The plane left the airport just before 6:40 a.m, and crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC parking lot in Marietta at 7:15 a.m.

NBC4 mentioned that there were no people at the dealership at the time of the crash. There has been no information released regarding the final destination of the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 aircraft, or the identities of the victims as the investigation continues. The Ohio State Highway Patrol took to Twitter to update locals on the crash and resulting traffic conditions.

"@OSHP is currently responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Avoid the area on SR 7 between I-77 and Browns Road. More information will be forthcoming," the post read.