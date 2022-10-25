St. Louis School Shooting Suspect Had 600 Rounds Of Ammunition

Authorities in St. Louis have released new details about the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School that left three people, including the gunman, dead and seven others injured.

The two victims were identified as 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old gym teacher Jean Kuczka.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. He was armed with a long gun and had seven 30-round magazines secured to his chest and an additional eight 30-round magazines in a bag.

Officers arrived within four minutes and engaged Harris in a firefight. He was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This could have been much worse," police Commissioner Michael Sack said. "The individual had almost a dozen 30-round … high-capacity magazines on him. That's a whole lot of victims there."

Investigators found a handwritten note in Harris' car that read in part: "I Don't have any friends I don't have any family, I've never had a girlfriend, I've never had a social life, I've been an isolated loner my entire this. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting."

Officials did not say how Harris got into the school but noted that he did not enter through a checkpoint. All of the doors at the school were locked at the time, and the security guards contacted staff members when they saw Harris try to enter the building.

"The school was closed, and the doors were locked," Sack told KMOV. "The security staff did an outstanding job identifying the suspect's efforts to enter, and immediately notified other staff and ensured that we were contacted."