This Is The Best Horror Movie About Illinois

Horror is one of the most enduring popular film genres in the United States. The consistently do well at the box office, and the most iconic characters, like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, often live on in our cultural zeitgeist. One horror scholar, Mathias Clasen, suggests the reason why people love horror movies so much is because they are "a risk-free way to vicariously experience threats and rehearse one's responses to those threats."

Perhaps that's why horror movies set close to home are even more...well, horrifying. It makes us feel even closer to the action, and thus, when we make it out of a horror movie unscathed, we feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment.

So, what's the best horror movie based in Illinois? Halloween. Here's what WGLT.org had to say about the movie:

"The Halloween movies take place in fictional Haddonfield, Illinois. Clues sprinkled throughout the movies reveal that if Haddonfield really existed, it would be located near Pontiac right along Interstate 55. Other hints suggest it’s something of a doppelganger for Bloomington-Normal – from its geography to midsized metro amenities."

