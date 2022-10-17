This Is The Most Famous Television Show About Illinois

One of my favorite things that happens while watching television is being able to point at the screen and shout, "That's where I'm from!" For some reason, it makes me feel closer to the story, like I'm somehow a part of the action.

If you're anything like me —And especially if you clicked on this article— You're probably curious to know what the most popular show based in your home state is. Luckily, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. Here's how they did it:

"We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state."

So, what's the most popular television show set in Illinois? Rosanne. Here's what Insider had to say about it:

"Roseanne revolves around the working-class Conners family in Illinois. The stars of the show, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf, received four Emmy wins and two Golden Globes during its initial run. The series was named one of TV Guide's Top 50 Shows of All Time. In 2018, Roseanne returned to TV. The premiere delivered massive ratings, which resulted in an early renewal for an 11th season. However, after Barr was fired in May 2018, the show rebranded as "The Conners." Its third season is currently airing in 2021."

For more of the most popular show's based in the U.S., check out Insider's full list of the most famous TV show set in every state.