This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Connecticut

A Mystic bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Peanut Butter Sandwich as the top choice for Connecticut.

"If you love peanut butter, then you'll be a huge fan of Sift Bake Shop's peanut butter sandwich cookie," Love Food wrote. "It's an irresistible creation that sees a layer of peanut butter cream squashed between two crunchy yet soft peanut butter cookies. Customers love its sheer decadence and how well-balanced the flavors are too. Top tip: always buy more than one – you're guaranteed to want another later."

