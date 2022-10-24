This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Massachusetts

A Boston bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Triple Chocolate Chip at Blunch as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"A hip Boston café with a good lunch offering, Blunch is best for incredible, classic chocolate chip cookies," Love Food wrote. "The thick cookies are loaded with massive chocolate chunks – perfect for those with a serious sweet tooth. Customers recommend warming them up slightly if you're enjoying one at home."

