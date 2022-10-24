This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
October 24, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Boston bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Triple Chocolate Chip at Blunch as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"A hip Boston café with a good lunch offering, Blunch is best for incredible, classic chocolate chip cookies," Love Food wrote. "The thick cookies are loaded with massive chocolate chunks – perfect for those with a serious sweet tooth. Customers recommend warming them up slightly if you're enjoying one at home."
Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Chocolate Chip at Cookie Fix
- Alaska- Peanut Butter Cookie at Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop
- Arizona- Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich at Churn
- Arkansas- Chocolate Chip at The Root Cafe
- California- White Chocolate Raspberry at Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Chocolate Chip at Paradise Bakery
- Connecticut- Peanut Butter Sandwich at Sift Bake Shop
- Delaware- Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies at Frank & Louie's Italian Specialties
- Florida- Pistachio Toffee Chocolate at Gideon's Bakehouse
- Georgia- Lavender Shortbread at Back in the Day Bakery
- Hawaii- Matcha Oreo at Edible
- Idaho- OG at Chip
- Illinois- Iced Sugar Cookie at Sweet Mandy B's
- Indiana- Chocolate Chip at Amelia's
- Iowa- Chocolate Chip at Scenic Route Bakery
- Kansas- Vegan Chocolate Chip at Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee
- Kentucky- Chocolate Chip at Please & Thank You
- Louisiana- Cookies + Milk at Willa Jean
- Maine- Chocolate Chip at Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Red Velvet at The Baked Bear
- Massachusetts- Triple Chocolate Chip at Blunch
- Michigan- Sea Salt Chocolate Chip at Avalon International Breads
- Minnesota- Chocolate Chip at Pizzeria Lola
- Mississippi- Chocolate Chip at Abe's Grill
- Missouri- Chocolate Chip at The Russell
- Montana- Chocolate Chip at MineShaft Pasty
- Nebraska- Malted Milk Chocolate Oreo at Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Chocolate Chip at Zenaida's Cafe
- New Hampshire- Chocolate Chip at Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Chocolate Chip at The Corner
- New Mexico- Peanut Butter Cookie at Rude Boy Cookies
- New York- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie at Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- Salty Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwich
- North Dakota- Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie at Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
- Ohio- Tollhouse Cookie at Pattycake Bakery
- Oklahoma- Cinnamon Roll Cookies at Barbee Cookies
- Oregon- Chocolate Chip at Courier Coffee
- Pennsylvania- Chocolate Chip at Nancy B's Bakery
- Rhode Island- Chocolate Chip at Wildflour Vegan Bakery
- South Carolina- Ginger Molasses Cookie at Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- S'mores Cookie at Mary's Mountain Cookies
- Tennessee- Cookie Skillet at Kooky Canuck
- Texas- Chocolate Chip at Tiny's Milk & Cookies
- Utah- Chocolate Chip at Buds
- Vermont- Chocolate Chip at Vermont Cookie Love
- Virginia- Chocolate Chip at Bakeshop
- Washington- Chocolate Chip at Hello Robin
- West Virginia- Chocolate Chip at Apple Annie's
- Wisconsin- Cookies and Milk at Graze
- Wyoming- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie at Persephone Bakery