This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In California

Cheeseburgers are an American delicacy. This staple food item can be found at various establishments across the country, but there is one California restaurant that serves the classic cheeseburger better than the rest. Wether you prefer a simple meat patty with cheese between a bun, or a cheeseburger stacked tall with the works, this cheeseburger is one-of-a-kind and has Californian's taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Yelp, the best cheeseburger served in all of California can be found at CRFT Burger in Glendora. Yelp mentioned that this restaurant is known for their smash-burgers. For those who try the smash-burger and are immediately craving more, CRFT Burger also serves chopped cheeseburger bacon fries.

Here's what Yelp had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular cheeseburger served in California:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger” between January 1, 2022 and July 15, 2022. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 27, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 27, 2022."