This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In California

If you are looking to spice up your life a little, this is definitely one way to do it. Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in California that serves them better than the rest, and Californians are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in the Golden State can be found at Vamos. Vamos. located in Santa Monica. This delectable dish is offered with two different cheeses, spicy, gluten-free chili, pork shoulder, and hatch chilis.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best Nachos in the entire state:

"According to Vamos. Vamos.' website, this Golden State eatery specializes in two particular things: frosty margaritas and bold plates of fresh nachos. Eater Los Angeles notes that Vamos. Vamos. caters to meat-eaters, vegetarians, gluten-free diners, and vegans with a huge selection of innovative Mexican classics. Favorites include classic nachos with two types of cheese, nachos with braised, succulent pork shoulder, and fiery gluten-free chili verde nachos packed with hatch chilis and a lot of sass."