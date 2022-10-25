WATCH: 10-Year-Old Florida Girl Escapes Attempted Kidnapper Twice In Days

A 10-year-old Florida girl recently escaped an attempted abduction not once but twice within 24 hours, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The disturbing incidents reportedly happened outside 1500 NE 17th Way between 7:30 and 8 a.m. On October 21, the victim was on her way to school when an unidentified man tried luring her with candy, money, and other items, police said.

She refused his offers, and that's when the suspect "attempted to grab her." The girl managed to escape and immediately report him to the authorities. Investigators learned he was driving a black work van with windowless sliding doors and possible rear-end damage.

Then came the next morning, and he tried to kidnap her again.

"The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot," Fort Lauderdale Police wrote in a statement. "She immediately ran away towards the school."

One of the incidents was partially caught by a home security camera, which shows the girl sprinting down a street, catching her breath for a few seconds, and taking off again.