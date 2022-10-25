Watch: Steve Lacy Walks Off Stage After Angrily Smashing Fan's Camera

“Yo, don’t throw no s**t on the f**king stage, please!” he scolded before he smashed the camera.



Right after the camera was obliterated, Lacy ended his show early and walked off the stage. His frustrations may have gotten the best of him. Yet, he's not the only artist who's had to deal with fans chucking things at them during their performances. Back in August, Lil Wayne threatened to stop his show after a fan threw an object at him during his show in Jacksonville, Fla. A month before that, Kid Cudi walked off stage midway through his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami after a fan threw a water bottle at him.



Lacy is currently on the road for his Give You the World Tour to support his recent album Gemini Rights. The tour started earlier this month and will end in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.



See more footage of the incident below.