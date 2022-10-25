Watch: Steve Lacy Walks Off Stage After Angrily Smashing Fan's Camera
By Tony M. Centeno
October 25, 2022
Steve Lacy abruptly ended his recent show in Louisiana after he destroyed a fan's camera in a fit of rage.
On Tuesday morning, October 25, videos began to surface from the artist's show at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. In the blue-lit footage, we can see Lacy performing until a fan threw an object at the singer. That's when he stopped the show and told the audience not to throw things at him while he's on stage. A few seconds later, the "Bad Habit" singer asks for what looks like a disposable camera from a fan in the front row before he smashed it on the floor.
Deserved 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/CQMlC5O8HU— qwerty (@10031905fc) October 25, 2022
“Yo, don’t throw no s**t on the f**king stage, please!” he scolded before he smashed the camera.
Right after the camera was obliterated, Lacy ended his show early and walked off the stage. His frustrations may have gotten the best of him. Yet, he's not the only artist who's had to deal with fans chucking things at them during their performances. Back in August, Lil Wayne threatened to stop his show after a fan threw an object at him during his show in Jacksonville, Fla. A month before that, Kid Cudi walked off stage midway through his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami after a fan threw a water bottle at him.
Lacy is currently on the road for his Give You the World Tour to support his recent album Gemini Rights. The tour started earlier this month and will end in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.
See more footage of the incident below.
Not finna lie I don’t agree with what the fans did but Steve lacy was doing too much 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/YljHcl1uz3— 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) October 25, 2022