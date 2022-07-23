Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage During Rolling Loud, Ye Makes Surprise Appearance
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2022
Kid Cudi hit the stage for his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami after their original headliner Kanye West pulled out. Ironically, Cudi ended his set early before Ye made a surprise appearance.
On Friday, July 22, Kid Cudi made his way on the Ciroc Stage to close out Rolling Loud's first night in Miami. Midway through his set, Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle that was thrown at him by someone in the crowd. The rapper stopped what he was doing to address the crowd and warned them that he would leave if they didn't stop throwing things. Apparently, they didn't listen.
"If I get hit with one more f**kin' thing, if I see one more f**kin' thing on this f**kin' stage, I'm leaving," Cudi said. "Don't f**k with me."
Cudi was not happy as he exited the stage. He was at the festival to fill in for Ye, who cancelled his headlining set a few days before the festivities began. While some fans appeared to be upset about Ye's replacement, others were able to see the Chicago rapper-producer perform at the festival after all. Over at the Go Puff stage, Lil Durk, who also performed at the end of the night, decided to bring out Ye during his set. After Durk and Ye performed their verses from Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t," the Yeezy founder performed his other hits like "Father Stretch My Hands."
Kid Cudi and Kanye West are still not on good terms after the KIDS SEE GHOSTS rappers fell out earlier this year amid Ye's drama with Pete Davidson. Some fans who saw Ye's surprise set believe he performed "Father Stretch My Hands" as a jab at Cudi. So far, Cudi has not said anything about his set.
Watch footage from Ye's surprise appearance below.