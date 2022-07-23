"If I get hit with one more f**kin' thing, if I see one more f**kin' thing on this f**kin' stage, I'm leaving," Cudi said. "Don't f**k with me."



Cudi was not happy as he exited the stage. He was at the festival to fill in for Ye, who cancelled his headlining set a few days before the festivities began. While some fans appeared to be upset about Ye's replacement, others were able to see the Chicago rapper-producer perform at the festival after all. Over at the Go Puff stage, Lil Durk, who also performed at the end of the night, decided to bring out Ye during his set. After Durk and Ye performed their verses from Cardi B's "Hot Sh*t," the Yeezy founder performed his other hits like "Father Stretch My Hands."



Kid Cudi and Kanye West are still not on good terms after the KIDS SEE GHOSTS rappers fell out earlier this year amid Ye's drama with Pete Davidson. Some fans who saw Ye's surprise set believe he performed "Father Stretch My Hands" as a jab at Cudi. So far, Cudi has not said anything about his set.



Watch footage from Ye's surprise appearance below.

