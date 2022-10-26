"I hate when he tells the story about 'Oh Ashanti's not loyal. She didn't support during the trial' when clearly you see me at the trial," she explained. "Clearly you see me on every single newspaper... it's just weird that you know you're and just keep lying and that's where it becomes a little scary and mental."



The Glen Cove, N.Y. native is convinced that Irv tried to "ruin" her in his documentary. She doesn't deny that they had an intimate relationship at one point in time, but Ashanti provided more context to their story that doesn't appear in the series. In one clip that's gone viral, the singer revealed some of the degrading words the Murder, Inc founder "consistently" said to her.



"When someone is consistently saying to you, 'You ain't s**t. F**k you," she said. "You not even f**king loyal. I made you. I made the world want to f**k you.' He would say 'n***as wanna f**k you because I made you look like that. I made you f**kable' in those exact words."



Ashanti remained silent while BET aired Irv Gotti's The Murder, Inc Story back in August. While she didn't seem to be publicly fazed by it, the singer seemingly took aim at Gotti when she appeared on the remix to Diddy and Bryson Tiller's "Gotta Move On."



"It's givin', obsessed, it's givin', you stressed, it's givin', you pressed," she sings on the record. "It's givin', this n***a missin' the best' (Let's go)/But it's been 20 years, n***a, please, say less/We can see all your tears while you beatin' on your chest."



Watch Angie Martinez's entire interview with Ashanti below.