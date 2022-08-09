Irv Gotti Speaks On The Origin Of BET's 'Murder, Inc.' Docuseries
By Tony M. Centeno
August 9, 2022
Irv Gotti has been waiting for years to tell the story behind the rise of Murder Inc. and the artists who thrived under his iconic record label. After making headlines with the other shocking aspects of his story, Gotti opens up about the docuseries ahead of the series premiere.
On Tuesday, August 9, Irv Gotti's Murder, Inc. docuseries will make its grand debut on BET. The five-part program is expected to detail the early beginnings of Gotti's career in the music industry, the creation of Murder, Inc. and all the drama in between from Ja Rule's beef with 50 Cent to Gotti's fling with Ashanti, which currently has critics like Fat Joe up in arms.
"The real story of the documentary," Gotti tells iHeartRadio. "BET didn't come at me first. I had a deal [with] Michael Rapino at Live Nation. I was going to do the doc with Live Nation and it was going to be a big doc. So what happened was BET did the Ruff Ryder Chronicles and the No Limit Chronicles, which got great ratings for them. So a month or so after they air, I get a call from my good friend Tiffany Williams who's the head of Unscripted for BET. 'Irv you've gotta give us your doc. We need your doc.' Then my friend Scott Mills, 'Irv we want the doc.'"
"Once I heard from Scott and Tiffany," he continues. "I then switched gears and called Rapino and I was like 'Look let me just get it back. I'm gonna do it with BET that's my family over there.' He said 'Go ahead Gotti.' He gave it back to me, no problems and I gave it to BET."
In the first episode, Gotti shares how his late father, Irving Domingo Lorenzo, Sr., fueled his journey into the music industry after his dad lost his job when Irv was a teenager. From there, he recalls how he met rapper Jaz-O, who introduced him to a young JAY-Z before he released his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Since he DJ'd for Jaz and Roc-a-Fella Records founder at the beginning of both of their careers, Gotti convinced Hov to make a rare appearance in the series.
"I had a blast and that's where my friendship with Jay started, and it's still on to this day," Gotti says. "Jay is my brother, love Jay. He doesn't do lot of docs. I was like, Jay, 'How can we do a documentary on my life, and everyone calls me 'Irv Gotti' and you named me Irv Gotti and you're not in the doc? He was like, 'Just tell me what I gotta do.' He knew he had to do it."
JAY-Z appears alongside other key figures from Gotti's past like Def Jam's Lyor Cohen, his artists Black Child & Ja Rule, journalists like Elliott Wilson, Angie Martinez and The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God along with plenty more special guests. The first episode of the docuseries also details how he discovered DMX, his brief time at Def Jam and the controversy surrounding the name of his imprint, Murder, Inc. However, there's still plenty more tales to come.
"You honestly hear everything," Gotti says. "You hear about the beef with 50, the [beef with] Jay-Z and Nas and me trying to sign Nas. You hear everything. You hear about my childhood. You hear what fueled me to wanting to be successful, which was really Nee Nee and Poppy. You gonna see every, everything from beginning to end. You're gonna see the start of how got started. You're gonna see the triumphs. You're gonna see the feds. You gonna see the pitfalls. You're gonna see the downfalls and the, the crazy shit is like the person who I am. I ain't ashamed of nothing. That's why I say it. Everything that I've been through has made me the person I am right now. And I like me. I like who the f**k I became. So I ain't really got no regrets or anything."
Murder, Inc. premieres on BET on Tuesday, August 9 at 9 p.m. EST.