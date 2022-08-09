Irv Gotti Speaks On The Origin Of BET's 'Murder, Inc.' Docuseries

"The real story of the documentary," Gotti tells iHeartRadio. "BET didn't come at me first. I had a deal [with] Michael Rapino at Live Nation. I was going to do the doc with Live Nation and it was going to be a big doc. So what happened was BET did the Ruff Ryder Chronicles and the No Limit Chronicles, which got great ratings for them. So a month or so after they air, I get a call from my good friend Tiffany Williams who's the head of Unscripted for BET. 'Irv you've gotta give us your doc. We need your doc.' Then my friend Scott Mills, 'Irv we want the doc.'"



"Once I heard from Scott and Tiffany," he continues. "I then switched gears and called Rapino and I was like 'Look let me just get it back. I'm gonna do it with BET that's my family over there.' He said 'Go ahead Gotti.' He gave it back to me, no problems and I gave it to BET."



In the first episode, Gotti shares how his late father, Irving Domingo Lorenzo, Sr., fueled his journey into the music industry after his dad lost his job when Irv was a teenager. From there, he recalls how he met rapper Jaz-O, who introduced him to a young JAY-Z before he released his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Since he DJ'd for Jaz and Roc-a-Fella Records founder at the beginning of both of their careers, Gotti convinced Hov to make a rare appearance in the series.



"I had a blast and that's where my friendship with Jay started, and it's still on to this day," Gotti says. "Jay is my brother, love Jay. He doesn't do lot of docs. I was like, Jay, 'How can we do a documentary on my life, and everyone calls me 'Irv Gotti' and you named me Irv Gotti and you're not in the doc? He was like, 'Just tell me what I gotta do.' He knew he had to do it."