Colorado Man Accused Of Murdering Boss Over Typo On Paycheck

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2022

Photo: Aurora Police Department

A Colorado man is accused of fatally shooting his former boss over a mistake on his paycheck, according to KDVR.

The Aurora Police Department arrested 35-year-old Lloyd Clifford Love, of Aurora, in the death of 52-year-old Marvin Johnson.

On October 20, officers responded to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway around 7 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found Johnson on the floor with gunshot wounds on his face and body. Officers and EMS tried reviving the victim but he was later pronounced dead, according to the department.

Love reportedly fled the scene before authorities arrived, but officers and SWAT arrested him during a "high-risk traffic stop."

According to an affidavit obtained by reporters, Love allegedly shot Johnson over a typo on his paycheck. His name was spelled "Lloyd K. Love" instead of Lloyd C. Love," but the error left the suspect unable to cash his check.

Frustrated, Love called both the victim and his wife, Patricia Johnson, over the mistake. The report states the suspect and Patricia, who co-owns American Eagle Protection with her husband, met up to speak about his paycheck. She reportedly explained that Love needed to return the old check to issue a new one, but Love said he tore up the original check out of rage.

As Love's anger continued to mount, Patricia Johnson asked someone to call security, according to the report. Marvin Johnson soon came outside and started arguing with Love. The victim tried to de-escalate the situation and instructed his wife to write a new check, but Love pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 35-year-old was booked into jail for first-degree murder.

Read more about the situation on KDVR's website.

