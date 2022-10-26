Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Michigan

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you.

Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the Whitney in Detroit as the spookiest in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about the establishment's history:

"The Whitney, a palatial building on Woodward Avenue, is a portal to the past in midtown Detroit. It was built as a private residence in 1893, and after various uses over the years, was transformed into The Whitney restaurant in 1987... The elevator has been known to move from floor to floor with no riders, and several guests have spotted a crying woman dressed in white in the third-floor ladies’ lounge. Even the owners’ son had an unexpected memento from his bachelor party here — a ghostly apparition caught in a group photo."

The food and drinks are to die for, as well. Visit the Music Room on the first floor and try out the signature beef Wellington. Then, go upstairs to the Ghostbar for dessert and cocktails such as The Witching Hour.