This Is Michigan’s Best Haunted House Attraction

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker graciously compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named Erebus Haunted House in downtown Pontiac as the best haunted house attraction in Michigan. The attraction has been featured on the Discovery Channel, as well as in various publications' "Scariest Haunted Houses" lists. Here's what their website has to say about it:

The four-story haunted house, tower of terror, is located in Downtown Pontiac, MI. Serving terrifying thrills, unforgettable moments of laughter, and blood-curdling screams. Come feast on state of the art Hollywood special effects where things will bite you, grab you, and attack you! Can you and your group of friends endure over a half-mile indoor walk through one of the world's largest haunted attractions?

According to their website, 7,086 people have tried to make it through the whole attraction and failed. Do you think you would make it through the whole thing, or would you have to tap out and become number 7,087? Comment down below!