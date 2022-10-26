FDA Warns About Use Of Certain Heating Pads

An electric heating pad has been recalled due to risks of injury, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Tuesday (October 25).

Whele LLC announced a recall of more than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 on Monday (October 24) due to concerns of electric shocks, skin burns, rashes and irritation.

The recalled items include the Blue Electric Heating Pad: Large (Model Number MB-001); Blue Electric Heating Pad: Extra-Large (MB-002); and Grey Electric Heating Pad: Large (PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2).

"Use of the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads could lead to serious adverse events including skin burns, electric shock, and other product malfunctions," the FDA wrote. "To date, the FDA is not aware of any deaths associated with the use of this product. The FDA is aware of reports of injuries and potential hazards associated with the use of Mighty Bliss electric heating pads."

The FDA said more than 286 customer complaints were made from July 2021 to September 2022 in relation to the recalled items, which included incidents of "overheating, sparking, burning, or electrical problems."

The FDA issued the following recommendations for all consumers, patients, care givers and health care providers who may have the recalled electric heatings pads: