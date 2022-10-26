FDA Warns About Use Of Certain Heating Pads

By Jason Hall

October 26, 2022

Using Electric Blanket in Winter during Energy Crisis
Photo: Getty Images

An electric heating pad has been recalled due to risks of injury, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Tuesday (October 25).

Whele LLC announced a recall of more than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 on Monday (October 24) due to concerns of electric shocks, skin burns, rashes and irritation.

The recalled items include the Blue Electric Heating Pad: Large (Model Number MB-001); Blue Electric Heating Pad: Extra-Large (MB-002); and Grey Electric Heating Pad: Large (PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12x24-Gry-V2).

"Use of the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads could lead to serious adverse events including skin burns, electric shock, and other product malfunctions," the FDA wrote. "To date, the FDA is not aware of any deaths associated with the use of this product. The FDA is aware of reports of injuries and potential hazards associated with the use of Mighty Bliss electric heating pads."

The FDA said more than 286 customer complaints were made from July 2021 to September 2022 in relation to the recalled items, which included incidents of "overheating, sparking, burning, or electrical problems."

The FDA issued the following recommendations for all consumers, patients, care givers and health care providers who may have the recalled electric heatings pads:

  • Check your heating pad to determine if you have a recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pad. If you have this product, stop using it and follow the recommendations in the recall notice.
  • Do NOT use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads.
  • Do NOT purchase the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads.
  • Consumers with questions about this recall can call 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm EST, or email mightyblissheatingpad7692@sedgwick.com.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.