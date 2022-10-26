Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick

By Jason Hall

October 26, 2022

Clorox Co Shares Jump, After Investor Ichahn Reports Stake In Company
Photo: Getty Images

Clorox is recalling several of its scented Pine-Sol cleaners due to risk of exposure to bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a news release shared on Tuesday (October 25).

The recall includes Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents; and Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission specified that original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) was excluded from the recall.

"The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water," the agency wrote. "People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

Testing yielded bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022, with a total of 37 million recalled during that time frame.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled products immediately and will be subject to a refund.

Pine-Sol products are sold at major retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com between $2.50 and $12.50.

