Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2022

Close-Up Of Pho Soup Served In Bowl
Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food.

That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants across the country:

"Cheapism compiled this list of inexpensive and well-reviewed restaurants in all 50 states. The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $10 or less before tax and tip."

According to the website, Pho 95 is Colorado's top pick!

"The Mile High City's growing Vietnamese population has spiced up the local restaurant scene," writers say. "Pho 95 is a leading purveyor of pho, the Vietnamese noodle soup. The dish has drawn accolades review sites for its large bowls of brisket, seafood, chicken, and veggie soups, which start at $10."

Pho 95 has two locations in Colorado: Denver (1401 S. Federal Blvd) and Centennial (6879 S. Vine St).

Check out Cheapism's full list of affordable and awesome restaurants.

