JJ Watt & Kealia Ohai Watt Welcome First Child With 'Love And Happiness'

There's a new Watt in town!

JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Koa James Watt, the couple announced on social media Tuesday (October 25). Koa was born over the weekend on October 23, the former Houston Texans standout said on Instagram. "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," he wrote.

Watt and the former Houston Dash star first announced they were expecting their first child in June. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end and Chicago Red Stars forward got married in February 2020.