JJ Watt Finds Baby Rattlesnake In Bathroom; Shares Saga On Social Media

By Ginny Reese

August 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom on Saturday morning (August 13). 12 News reported that the athlete turned to Twitter for some friendly advice.

Watt wrote, "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me... I've got a baby rattlesnake in my bathroom. What do I do? The responses ranged from some helpful tips, like calling the Phoenix Herpetological Society, to some less helpful ones, like simply moving away.

Watt posted a video update later that day. He says in the video, "I call a guy, I don't know what to do. So I call this guy and, uh, he comes out to the house, he takes a look at it, and he just picks it up with his bare hands. He goes, 'Ah, that's not a rattlesnake it's a long, long-nose snake. Completely harmless.' Then he left. So, if you ever want to feel like a wimp, that's the way to do it."

Check out the slithery saga below:

