Phoebe Bridgers Weighs In On 'Disgusting' Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

Phoebe Bridgers is not afraid to speak her mind and fight for what she believes in. The singer-songwriter has always championed marginalized communities and has suffered her own pain caused by powerful men. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Bridgers spoke about all of this and more. When the topic of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial came up, she didn't hesitate to call the whole thing "disgusting."

“I think that there's been this falsehood — and I think queer people are included in this — of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalized community," Bridgers said. "If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it's somehow like, people aren't surprised?”

“That whole situation was so upsetting to me, that it was treated like a fandom war. Laughing at someone crying in court?" she continued. "It was disgusting.”

“I mean, is [cancel culture] real? Who's lost their job politically?" Bridgers questioned. "One huge offender is in jail for actual sex crimes, and then anything short of that is, maybe, they lose a couple friends or lose a couple jobs,” she says. “Then five years later, they're like, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’ And they come back, but they never apologize — they never go away.”

In her personal experience, Bridgers is grateful for the solidarity she's found from friends and fellow survivors, but she wishes it didn't have to be that way. “It sucks that I trauma-bonded with a lot of my friends first,” she lamented. “We didn't get to come from a place of joy; we had to connect on something so dark.”