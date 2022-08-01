New Documents Contain Shocking Details From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

New court documents from the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reveal shocking claims that were not included in the highly publicized defamation trial.

Thousands of pages of court documents from the trial were unsealed over the weekend and revealed some allegations that were not heard during the weeks-long trial, according to the New York Post. In one document that clocked in at 965 pages long, the Aquaman actress's lawyers opposed motions made by Depp's legal team that prevent a jury hearing about his medical history. Depp's team also wanted to introduce shocking new information about Heard.

According to the documents, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wanted the jury to hear about "Amber's brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp," her lawyers claim. They added that he also wanted to "frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort."

Also included in the documents are text messages between Depp and Marilyn Manson, who allegedly reached out to commiserate with the actor in 2016, say, "I got an amber 2.0." Manson has been accused of sexual assault and abuse from multiple women, including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood whom he is suing for defamation.

"I got a serious police amber type scenarios with [Lindsay's] family. I'm f------ stressing," one text from the rocker wrote. Manson also asked the actor about staying with for for a while due to the situation. "I don't know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way."

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation following an op-ed she wrote in 2018 where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Though he wasn't named in the essay, he alleges it affected his professional opportunities. After a lengthy trial earlier this year, a jury dealt a blow to Heard and sided with Depp in the case, awarding the actor nearly $10.4 million. She was awarded $2 million in her countersuit that claimed Depp's lawyers made false and damaging claims about her.

Heard is appealing the jury's verdict.