South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'

A South Carolina woman's trip to the store was delayed after a lottery ticket she purchased on the way proved to be a winner.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Lowcountry woman, whose name was not revealed, was on her way to Walmart when she stopped by the Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston. While there, she picked up a $10 ticket for the Cash Bonanza game, a move which proved to be a sign of divine intervention when she scratched the ticket to reveal she overcame the 1 in 900,000 odds to win the $300,000 top prize.

The lucky winner immediately went back home to share the news with her husband; he, however, had a hard time believing it at first.

"He thought I was lying," she recalled to lottery officials. "He had the ticket in his hand and still couldn't believe it."

The couple ended up taking a trip to Columbia to claim the prize, bringing home a grand total of $207,000 after taxes.

"It was an amazing day," the lucky winner said.

According to lottery officials, the Krishna Indian & American Groceries store received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket. Following the woman's win, four more top prizes of $300,000 remain in play for the Cash Bonanza game.