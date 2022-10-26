The 1975's Matty Healy Thinks This Is 'The Best Song Ever'

LCD Soundsystem fans might have recognized the riff on The 1975's self-titled opening track off their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language — it's a play on the band's fan-favorite track "All My Friends," and it also happens to be one of Matty Healy's favorite songs.

During an interview with NME, The 1975 singer gushed over the Sound of Silver single, calling it “the most reflective, celebratory, present, nostalgic” track and “the best song ever.”

He then gave a little jab to The Killers, adding: “Especially for guys exactly our age. It’s our song. It’s the cool guys’ ‘Mr Brightside.’”

This isn't the first time Healy has shown his love for "All My Friends" in one of his own songs. "Sex" off The 1975's debut album opens with the line "This is how it starts." He actually was going to reference LCD Soundsystem singer James Murphy in the BFIAFL track, but decided against it.

“It actually had a James Murphy line in it that I took out: something like: ‘And you owe James Murphy 20 percent of this song, your career and the whole idea of living in a city with a tinge of fear, and the fans are on'…” Healy divulged. “That used to be in there but then I was like, ‘No, I’m not actually going to take you out of the world because you know what I’m doing.’ That’s also me wanting to be like, ‘Hey James Murphy and wanting to get his attention.’ I’ve never met him and he’s on my bucketlist.”

The 1975 head out on tour in support of the album next month. Check out a full list of tour dates here.