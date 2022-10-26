This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special.

Cheapism knows how important saving a few bucks can be while not sacrificing on the quality of food, so it compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants around the country. The site based its findings on ratings from TripAdvisor, Yelp and Zomato as well as reviews from local and regional news outlets.

So which Louisiana restaurant is considered the best, most affordable eatery in the state?

Johnson's Boucaniere

Located in Lafayette, Johnson's Boucaniere specializes in smoked meats, boudin and barbecue, which basically means you're guaranteed to find something tasty to eat. Johnson's Boucaniere is located at 1111 John Street in Lafayette.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Johnson's Boucaniere is famous for its seasonal gumbos; boudin sausages packed with pork, rice, and seasoning; and po'boy sandwiches on fresh, French bread. Most of the items on the menu are less than $8, and there is a 10% discount for local students, university staff, active military, and veterans. Georgians beware, however: There is a 10% charge for patrons wearing Atlanta Falcons gear."

Check out Cheapism to see the site's full list of the best cheap restaurants around the country.