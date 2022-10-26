This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special.

Cheapism knows how important saving a few bucks can be while not sacrificing on the quality of food, so it compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants around the country. The site based its findings on ratings from TripAdvisor, Yelp and Zomato as well as reviews from local and regional news outlets.

So which Tennessee restaurant is considered the best, most affordable eatery in the state?

Cori's DogHouse

Located in Mt. Juliet, Cori's DogHouse serves up dozens of tasty hot dog variations inspired by different regions of the country, from the traditional New York dogs with mustard and sauerkraut to the toppings-heavy Chicago dog to one hot dog dedicated to the Volunteer State itself.

Cori's DogHouse is located at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The restaurant has a second location in Nashville at 106 29th Avenue North.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Located in a Nashville suburb, Cori's DogHouse features an expansive menu. More than 30 different signature hot dogs are offered, distinguished by region of inspiration, and all are well under $10. Opened in 2009, Cori's has quickly become a local favorite."

Check out Cheapism to see the site's full list of the best cheap restaurants around the country.