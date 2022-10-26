This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Dallas

What's better than enjoying a night out with friends at a local bar? Bars are the perfect place to hang out with friends, grab a drink, and enjoy some of the best environments that the city has to offer.

Trip Advisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the area. According to the website, the best bar in Dallas is The Crafty Irishman. One Trip Advisor user reviewed the bar, writing, "Wonderful place! We were in Dallas for our honeymoon and were staying nearby. We decided to drop by on our first night there and loved it so much that we went back two more nights!"

According to Trip Advisor, here are the top 10 highest-rated bars in Dallas:

The Crafty Irishman Hopdoddy Burger Bar Frankie's Downtown Happiest Hour The Wild Detectives Bricks & Bones Libertine Bar The Playwright Irish Pub 303 Bar & Grill Peticolas Brewing Company

The full list of Dallas' highest-rated bars can be found on Trip Advisor's website.